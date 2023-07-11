Tops Supermarket give back to local charity at Taste of Buffalo

Tops Supermarket is the presenting sponsor for Taste of Buffalo for the 20th year in a row. This community event draws the biggest crowd in the nation!
When you purchase food from the Tops tent this year, 100% goes to https://shpbeds.org/chapter/ny-buffalo/
This organization is on a mission to make sure that no child has to sleep on the floor. What a way to give back and get tasty treats. Give on Buffalo!
Posted at 12:58 PM, Jul 11, 2023
