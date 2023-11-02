Watch Now
Tony Award Winner, Moulin Rouge! The Musical takes over Shea's

Carpool karaoke with Gabrielle McClinton
Posted at 12:50 PM, Nov 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-02 14:44:29-04

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, starring Gabrielle McClinton and Christian Douglas is being described as “a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory!” So, it is only right that we do a carpool karaoke with Gabrielle McClinton, aka “Satine” to one of their musical performances "Lady Marmalade."

When we asked Gabrielle how she felt about being apart of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, she replied "Anytime someone asks me about the musical all I can say is Oh my God."

Get your tickets at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

