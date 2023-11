Sunshine Vegan Eats is an African-American woman owned business. Nikki was inspired to open the restaurant after a three year journey of learning how a vegan diet can add years onto your life. Her goal is to make veganism a realistic lifestyle for her clients.

Sunshine Vegan Eats' menu is 100% vegan and offers a wide range of options. It features classic comfort foods like chicken tenders, burgers, and stinger subs. It also has game day staples like chicken wings and buffalo chicken wing dip.