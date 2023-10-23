Watch Now
The Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY has big plans!

The Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY
Posted at 12:40 PM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 12:40:39-04

You don't have to speak with Casimiro Rodriguez Sr., the president of the Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY, very long before you hear his excitement about what's to come. He is very proud to be a part of the fabric of what Buffalo is all about.
Located on the corner of Niagara and Hudson in the heart of hispanic heritage district, the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute will be built for not only this generation, but for generations to come.
For more information please visit: https://hispanicheritagewny.org/

