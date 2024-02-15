The Heartbeat of the Jim Horne Golf Foundation
A Trailblazer in Buffalo's History
Discover the impactful legacy of Jim Horne. A trailblazer in Buffalo's history, Jim Horne's commitment to community echoes through the Jim Horne Golf Foundation. His story and the foundation's ongoing work, uniting communities and shaping futures.
