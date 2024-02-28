Watch Now
Tessa and Nick Groff

LIVE! With the Other Side
Tessa and Nick Groff
Posted at 11:30 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 11:30:03-05

Mercedes Wilson sits down with world-renowned Medium, Tessa Groff, and paranormal investigator Nick Groff. In an exclusive interview, dive into the captivating stories of how these luminaries entered their extraordinary careers. Tessa, with her profound gift, shares insights into her journey as a Medium, connecting with spirits. Nick, a television sensation and paranormal investigator, unravels the mysteries behind his path. Join Tessa and Nick March 1st for LIVE! With the Other Side!

