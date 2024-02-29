Survivor Story: Lynda Marino
Cardiovascular Disease: The number 1 killer of women
7life: Survivor Story: Lynda Marino
Posted at 8:44 AM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 08:44:24-05
Mercedes Wilson sits down with Lynda, who is an incredible survivors of Cardiovascular disease. She was saved by strangers when she suffered a cardiac arrest while driving on Transit Road. Lynda also has hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and is dependent on devices implanted in her chest to live. Cardiovascular disease is the number 1 killer of women. Through Go Red for Women, the American Heart Association is fighting back.
