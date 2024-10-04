Josette knows flavor! She has to, as the Sales and Catering Director at Salvatore's Italian Garden's. When is it comes to economical dishes that the whole family will love, this stuffed pork tenderloin is one to make. It's simple, fast and the kids can help you in the kitchen. Head over to your local Tops and add this dish to your cookbook.

Ingredients:

Pork Tenderloin

Prosciutto

Olive Oil

Garlic Pepper

Salt

Pesto

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees

Cut and fan your pork tenderloin, pound it out to flatten it

Spread your olive oil on one side and season to your liking with the salt and garlic pepper

Flip it over and spread a thin layer of pesto

Roll tenderloin and wrap with proscuitto

Bake in the oven for 30 mins

ENJOY!!

Be a part of 7Life!

