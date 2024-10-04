Watch Now
Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

Sponsored by Tops Friendly Markets
Josette knows flavor! She has to, as the Sales and Catering Director at Salvatore's Italian Garden's. When is it comes to economical dishes that the whole family will love, this stuffed pork tenderloin is one to make. It's simple, fast and the kids can help you in the kitchen. Head over to your local Tops and add this dish to your cookbook.

Ingredients:
Pork Tenderloin
Prosciutto
Olive Oil
Garlic Pepper
Salt
Pesto

Instructions:
Preheat your oven to 400 degrees
Cut and fan your pork tenderloin, pound it out to flatten it
Spread your olive oil on one side and season to your liking with the salt and garlic pepper
Flip it over and spread a thin layer of pesto
Roll tenderloin and wrap with proscuitto
Bake in the oven for 30 mins
ENJOY!!

