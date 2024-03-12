Strawberry Salad Sensation: Dive into Health with Our Delectable and Nutrient-Packed Recipe

Elevate your well-being with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's guide into healthy eating. Indulge in our vibrant Strawberry Salad recipe, a symphony of flavors designed for optimal health. Packed with antioxidants and nutrients, this dish is a delicious way to support your body.
Ingredients
1 avocado, diced
1 cup diced strawberries
⅓ cup diced mango
½ jalapeno, seeded and minced
¼ cup diced red onion
2 tablespoons fresh chopped cilantro
1 teaspoon honey
Juice of 1 lime
Salt, to taste
Instructions
Gently combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Serve with pita or tortilla chips or use salsa to top grilled fish or chicken!
Nutrition
Serving Size: 2 TablespoonsCalories: 15
Total Fat: 1 gram
Sodium: 5 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 2 grams
Dietary Fiber: 1 gram
Total Sugar: 1 gram
Protein: 0 grams
Facts and Tips
Strawberries are typically in-season locally from mid-June to early July.
Strawberries are an excellent source of Vitamin C, a good source of fiber, and contain phytochemicals that may be beneficial for health.
Choose strawberries that are firm and bright red in color. Store in refrigerator for 1-3 days and wash thoroughly right before use. (Do not wash ahead of time.)
