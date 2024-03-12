Strawberry Salad Sensation: Dive into Health with Our Delectable and Nutrient-Packed Recipe

Elevate your well-being with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's guide into healthy eating. Indulge in our vibrant Strawberry Salad recipe, a symphony of flavors designed for optimal health. Packed with antioxidants and nutrients, this dish is a delicious way to support your body.

Ingredients

1 avocado, diced

1 cup diced strawberries

⅓ cup diced mango

½ jalapeno, seeded and minced

¼ cup diced red onion

2 tablespoons fresh chopped cilantro

1 teaspoon honey

Juice of 1 lime

Salt, to taste

Instructions

Gently combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Serve with pita or tortilla chips or use salsa to top grilled fish or chicken!

Nutrition

Serving Size: 2 TablespoonsCalories: 15

Total Fat: 1 gram

Sodium: 5 mg

Total Carbohydrate: 2 grams

Dietary Fiber: 1 gram

Total Sugar: 1 gram

Protein: 0 grams

Facts and Tips

Strawberries are typically in-season locally from mid-June to early July.

Strawberries are an excellent source of Vitamin C, a good source of fiber, and contain phytochemicals that may be beneficial for health.

Choose strawberries that are firm and bright red in color. Store in refrigerator for 1-3 days and wash thoroughly right before use. (Do not wash ahead of time.)

