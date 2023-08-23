Watch Now
Stand Up to Cancer with a Roswell Park Pioneer

Posted at 1:01 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 13:01:01-04

Dr. Marco Davila is a Physician-scientist and pioneer when it comes to cellular therapy.

His work at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center days back to 2006.

Simply put, cellular therapy uses living cells as a drug to treat disease.

Doctor Davila is hoping his research can help save years of therapy for some patients and potentially pave the way for a cure.

To learn more about Dr. Marco Davila and his research on cellular therapy visit Roswell Park’s website.

For more information on the Stand Up for Cancer movement, you can just click here.

Be a part of 7Life!

