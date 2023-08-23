Stand Up to Cancer with a Roswell Park Pioneer

Dr. Marco Davila is a Physician-scientist and pioneer when it comes to cellular therapy.

His work at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center days back to 2006.

Simply put, cellular therapy uses living cells as a drug to treat disease.

Doctor Davila is hoping his research can help save years of therapy for some patients and potentially pave the way for a cure.

