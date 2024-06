Meet Sheila Brown, the dynamic force behind WUFO Radio! As the owner and CEO, Sheila has revitalized Buffalo's legendary station, blending classic soul with contemporary hits. Under her leadership, WUFO has flourished, becoming a vibrant hub for community news, culture, and music. Sheila’s dedication to empowering voices and celebrating heritage has made her a respected figure in the industry. Tune in to WUFO and experience the magic she brings to the airwaves!

