Roswell Park's National Witness Project 'empowers survivors'

The Witness Project gives black women a platform to share their cancer journey
Posted at 11:59 AM, Nov 30, 2023
BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Roswell Park's National Witness Project gives breast and cervical cancer survivors a platform to share their stories and promote awareness. It features black women sharing their journeys battling cancer.

The National Witness Project offers patient navigation and screening assistance. The patient navigators are culturally competent, trained healthcare workers who work to guide families, patients, and physicians through the healthcare system. This project ensures that the needs of participants are being met and they feel supported during the process.

For more information about the Buffalo/Niagara Witness Project, you can call (716) 845-3383.

