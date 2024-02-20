Roswell Park's HPV Prevention Initiative
Stay Proactive and Informed
Prev
Next
7life: Roswell Park's HPV Prevention Initiative
Posted at 1:14 PM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 13:14:15-05
More than 34,000 cancers per year are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV). Spread awareness for children and young adults cervical health with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Cervical Cancer Prevention (HPV) vaccine. Stay informed and stay proactive.
Be a part of 7Life!
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Be a part of 7Life!
We want to share the stories that matter to you. Is there a local event, organization or business that Western New York needs to know about? Fill out the form below to let us know.