Watch Now
7Life

Actions

Rockin' Robin Grandin: The power of music brings us all together

Rockin' Robin says it's all about the music.
Posted at 8:00 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 08:00:13-04

Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee, Rockin' Robin Grandin's music continues to reverberate through time, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of music enthusiasts wherever she goes.

At 6 years old, Robin connected with a love for music. She can pick up any one of six instruments and belt out a ballad that will have you rockin' from head to toe.

Her soulful melodies and poignant lyrics cements her place as one of Buffalo's treasured and talented women in music.

For a taste of Rockin' Robin "unplugged" head over to our social media.

Be a part of 7Life!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!

Be a part of 7Life!
We want to share the stories that matter to you. Is there a local event, organization or business that Western New York needs to know about? Fill out the form below to let us know.