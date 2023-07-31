Rockin' Robin Grandin: The power of music brings us all together

Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee, Rockin' Robin Grandin's music continues to reverberate through time, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of music enthusiasts wherever she goes.

At 6 years old, Robin connected with a love for music. She can pick up any one of six instruments and belt out a ballad that will have you rockin' from head to toe.

Her soulful melodies and poignant lyrics cements her place as one of Buffalo's treasured and talented women in music.

