Remember and Raise Awareness: Not One More Event on August 26

Join Spectrum Health and Human Services for the fourth annual Not One More: Stand Together to End Overdose, a free evening of remembrance and information on Monday, August 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in West Seneca. This family-friendly event honors International Overdose Awareness Day, offering a space to remember loved ones lost to overdose. Bring a photo to be included on the “We Remember Them” banner. Enjoy live music from The Kensingtons, explore community resources, and participate in family activities. Together, we can stand against overdose.

Be a part of 7Life!

