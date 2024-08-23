Watch Now
Remember and Raise Awareness: Not One More Event on August 26

Presented by Spectrum Health and Human Services
Join Spectrum Health and Human Services for the fourth annual Not One More: Stand Together to End Overdose, a free evening of remembrance and information on Monday, August 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in West Seneca. This family-friendly event honors International Overdose Awareness Day, offering a space to remember loved ones lost to overdose. Bring a photo to be included on the “We Remember Them” banner. Enjoy live music from The Kensingtons, explore community resources, and participate in family activities. Together, we can stand against overdose.

