You scream, I scream, We all scream for S'mores!

Tell us what is more fun to make than s'mores......we will wait. Lisa Sorrentino joins Mercedes in the kitchen to show us all how to make hot honey & cream s'mores. Nothing says summertime fun like gathering around the campfire and creating different variations of a very traditional treat. These will for sure make the whole family happy!
I S’cream You S’cream Hot Honey & Cream S’mores
Ingredients:
· Hot Honey-2 tbsp
· Graham Crackers – 1 large
· Maple Walnut Ice Cream (or any desired flavor) – appr 3 oz
· Chocolate Bars- broken into squares
· Marshmallows- 1 large toasted
· (Optional) Cayenne Pepper- dash
· Roasting sticks or a large stick from your yard
Needed: Camp Fire or stove!
Instructions:
· Break the graham cracker in half
· Spread hot honey on each half of graham cracker;
if desired add a dash of cayenne pepper to your liking
· On one graham cracker half –
o Scoop the ice cream onto the graham cracker
· On other graham cracker half-
o Place 1-2 chocolate squares
· Toast marshmallow over fire to your desired liking (use all safety precautions)
· When marshmallow is done place it on one of the graham cracker half with the chocolate
· Then sandwich the two graham cracker halves together
· Enjoy!
