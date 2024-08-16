Watch Now
7LifeRecipes for 7Life

Actions

You scream, I scream, We all scream for S'mores!

Sponsored by Tops Friendly Markets
Hot Honey S'mores
Posted
and last updated

Tell us what is more fun to make than s'mores......we will wait. Lisa Sorrentino joins Mercedes in the kitchen to show us all how to make hot honey & cream s'mores. Nothing says summertime fun like gathering around the campfire and creating different variations of a very traditional treat. These will for sure make the whole family happy!

I S’cream You S’cream  Hot Honey & Cream S’mores

Ingredients:

 

·         Hot Honey-2 tbsp

·         Graham Crackers – 1 large

·         Maple Walnut Ice Cream (or any desired flavor) – appr 3 oz

·         Chocolate Bars- broken into squares

·         Marshmallows- 1 large toasted

·         (Optional) Cayenne Pepper- dash

·         Roasting sticks or a large stick from your yard

 

Needed: Camp Fire or stove!

 

Instructions:

·         Break the graham cracker in half

·         Spread hot honey on each half of graham cracker;

                   if desired add a dash of cayenne pepper to your liking

·         On one graham cracker  half –

o   Scoop the ice cream onto the graham cracker

·         On other graham cracker half-

o   Place 1-2  chocolate squares

·         Toast marshmallow over fire to your desired liking (use all safety precautions)

·         When marshmallow is done place it on one of the graham cracker half with the chocolate

·         Then sandwich the two graham cracker halves together

·         Enjoy!

 

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

Be a part of 7Life!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!

Be a part of 7Life!
We want to share the stories that matter to you. Is there a local event, organization or business that Western New York needs to know about? Fill out the form below to let us know.