Warm up with Crockpot Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder is a popular dish and now you get to experience why it is. This super simple yet tasty dish will both warm up everyone that tries it and satisfy their taste buds.

Ingredients:

5 Russet potatoes

2-4 stalks celery

2 Garlic cloves

Healthy Tblspoon of garlic and onion powder

Teasspoon of black pepper

Tblspoon kosher salt

1 pack of bacon

2 cups of clam juice

2 cans of clams

2 cups of half and half

*Optional hot suace

Bread bowl

Chop in 1 inch chunks and saute your bacon(save half of the bacon for topping)

Chop Garlic and celery and place in your crockpot

Peel, wash and cube 5 potatoes and place in the crockport

Put two cans of clams in the crockpot

Place bacon(1/2 of it) in crockpot

Keep the juice from canned clams and the pour additional two cups of clam juice in crockpot

Add all of our seasonings and 1 Tblspoon of hot sauce of choice

Mix and turn on low in crockpot for 7-8 hours

Add 2 cups of heavy cream, mix and put lid on crockpot on high for 30 mins

Cut the top off of bread bowl of choice, scoop clam chowder in and top with bacon.

Enjoy

