Wake Up to Delicious: Easy Overnight Crockpot Oatmeal Recipe

Overnight crockpot oatmeal is a year round dish that the whole family can enjoy. This versatile dish can be topped with fresh fruit, brown sugar or maybe even a small pat of butter. One thing you don't have to worry about is it taking a ton of time, with 5 spare minutes and a few ingredients, your tastebuds will be thanking you!

Recipe:

Overnight Crockpot Oatmeal

Ingredients:



1 cup of dry steel oats

2 cups of water

2 cups of whole milk(or you can do 2 more cups of water)

1 sweet apple

1 teaspoon of salt

1/4 cup of light brown sugar

Any fruit you desire

Honey(as much as desired)

Directions:

In a small crockpot add one cup of dry steel oats

Add 2 cups of water and 2 cups of milk(almond or any milk of choice)

Cut(peel if you desire) one whole sweet apple and chop in squares and add to crockpot.

Stir and put lid on

Put on low and leave to cook overnight

12 hours is more than enough time for this dish to cook overnight

When you are ready to consume, stir in salt, brown sugar and stir. Add fruit on top and enjoy!

*When you open in the am, you may need to add 1/2 cup of milk or water to get a slightly thinner consistency

