Vidalia Onion pie? What? Yep, you heard us right. For all of our friends that love a good onion and want to share that love in a pie, we got you covered. Head over to our local Tops Friendly Markets and grab these few ingredients. We say this often, but we mean it every single time......you are welcome!

Vidalia Onion Pie

Ingredients



1 1/2 cups Vidalia onions, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 (9-inch) pre-baked deep dish pie shell

4 large eggs

1 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon of onion powder/garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 pack of Tops shredded cheddar cheese

Slice the Vidalia onion very thin and add to a pan with 2 tablespoons of butterCook on medium heat until the onion is soft with some brown parts

In a bowl mix eggs, heavy cream and seasonings

In a pie shell, add a ½ inch layer of shredded cheddar, pour onions from the pan and spread evenly over the cheese. Pour the egg mixture over the onions and place in a preheated oven set at 350 degrees. Cook for 35 minutes. Make sure when you shake the dish it does not jiggle in the center.

