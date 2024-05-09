Versatile Cornbread: Sweet and Savory Recipes for Every Palate

We are talking cornbread everything today! Chef Red Beard started us off with a cornbread surf n turf and ended the brunch with a delicious cornbread dessert that you will wish you had more of. Who would have thought cornbread can be so versatile? We want to wish all of the mom's a Happy Mother's Day this week.

Recipe:

Cornbread

Ingredients:



Whole Egg - 2

Honey – ¼ cup

White Sugar - ½ cup

Whole Milk – 1 ¼ cups

Fine Sea Salt – 1 tsp

Yellow Corn Meal – 1 ½ cups

AP Flour – 1 ½ cups

Baking Powder – 1 Tbsp

Melted Butter – ½ cup (1 stick) + 1 Tbsp for Pan

Need:



1 Large Mixing Bowl

1 Medium Mixing Bowl

Wet & Dry Measuring Cups/Spoons

Whisk, Rubber Spatula

Loaf Pan/Cast Iron Pan

Parchment Paper

Skewer

Directions:

-Preheat Oven to 350F – Place baking pan in oven with butter to melt

-Combine dry ingredients in a separate bowl from the wet.

- Add flour, cornmeal, salt, and baking powder to the medium bowl and thoroughly mix.

-In the large mixing bowl add eggs, sugar, honey and beat together until creamy consistency. Add milk while mixing until smooth.

-Add the dry ingredients 1 cup at a time into the wet ingredients. Use whisk to mix until smooth.

-Pour melted butter into the bowl and mix until smooth.

-place parchment paper in baking pan, sprinkle cornmeal on the bottom and sides

-Using the rubber spatula pour batter into prepared baking pan, place into preheated oven and bake for 30 minutes.

-Use a skewer to test doneness by inserting directly into the center and removing to see if it comes out clean. Bake an additional 3 minute intervals if more tiime is needed.

Surf and Turf

-5oz Black Angus Beef Steak

-Salt and Pepper

-4pcs Gulf shrimp

-Cajun seasoning

-Olive Oil

Need:

Tongs and Cast Iron Pan

Season steak generously with S&P while you preheat your pan. Add oil to pan and sear both sides for 2.5 minutes each. Allow to rest

Season shrimp to your liking with cajun seasoning.

While steak pan is still hot, decrease heat by half and sear off both sides of shrimp for 1.5 minutes. Allow to rest

Salad



-Arugula

-Heirloom Tomato

-Radish(1-2 finely chopped)

-chives(half bunch chopped)

-Lemon

-Honey

-Olive Oil

-Salt and Pepper(to taste)

Need:

-Mixing bowl, whisk, tongs, microplane, Cutting board, chef knife

Add honey, olive oil, lemon juice and zest, salt and pepper into the mixing bowl and whisk until it is homogenized. Add your heirloom tomatoes to the bowl and marinate. When your steak is sliced and ready add arugula to the tomatoes and mix thoroughly. Place salad on the cornbread with sliced steak and shrimp. Drizzle with honey to finish. Enjoy

Strawberry’s and Cornbread:



-6oz Fresh Strawberries

-2oz Strawberry Preserves

-4oz Whipped Cream

Need:

-mixing bowl, paring knife, cutting board

Clean and dry strawberries, remove tops and quarter. In a mixing bowl combine fresh strawberries with preserves. Top cornbread with half of the strawberries, then a layer of whipped cream, and then the remaining strawberries. Enjoy!

