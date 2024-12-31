Vegetable Surprise Couscous with Adrienne

This is called vegetable surprise because you can use any veggie you have on hand, it's great way to use up leftovers! Adrienne shows us all how to make delicious dish that is super healthy. The best part, you can make this meal in less than 30 minutes!

Ingredients:

2-3 tablespoons of minced garlic

2 cups peas (thawed)

1/2 chopped fresh red pepper

1/8 c. pine nuts

1/4 c. parmesan cheese

Juice of 1 lemon

2 cups of couscous

2 1/2 cups broth

Olive Oil

In a separate pot bring to a boil broth and couscous, cover and simmer for 8 minutes.

Remove from heat, keep covered for another 5 minutes

While the couscous cooks, saute garlic about 2 minute, add peas and red pepper, cook to desired tenderness (about 5 minutes), add pine nuts, cook about 1 additional minute.

Mix couscous and sautéed mixture. When ready to serve, top with fresh lemon juice and parmesan cheese.

Recipe can be prepared ahead and served warm or cold!

