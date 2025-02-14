Valentine's Day Dinner and Dessert

It's Valentine's Day friends! We have you covered with a heart shaped ribeye and dessert from your local Tops Friendly Markets store. This meal will come straight from the heart(heart shaped steak).

Ingredients:

Heart shaped ribeye steak

Fresh green beans(one package)

Unsalted butter(2 pats, 1 for each dish)

Salt and Pepper(to taste)

Minced Garlic(2 tblspoons)

Olive Oil(2 tblspoons, 1 for each dish)

Croissants(approx 12)

Heavy Cream(1 cup)

Whole Milk(2 cups)

Vanilla(1 tablespoon)

Sugar(1 cup)

Eggs(6 large eggs)

In a pan add 1 pat of butter and 1 tblspoon of olive oil

Salt and pepper your steak and saute to your liking

For the green beans:

Add one pat of butter and 1 tblspoon of olive oil

Saute the green beans for 15 mins, turning every 5 mins. 5 mins before they are done, add in 2 tablespoons of minced garlic

For the dessert:

Preheat oven to 350

Cut the croissants in thirds and lay level in a baking pan

Mix heavy cream, milk, vanilla, eggs and sugar

Pour wet ingredients on top of the croissants and let it sit for 15-20 mins

Place in oven covered in foil for 30 mins

After 30 mins remove foil and let it bake for an additional 30 mins

Once cooled sprinkle with powdered sugar and enjoy!

Happy Valentine's Day!

Be a part of 7Life!

