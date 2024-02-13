Valentines Day Dessert

Watch Now
Presented by Tops Friendly Markets
Posted at 10:49 AM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 10:49:41-05

Valentine's Day is a big deal. Having the right dessert is equally as important. This dish is meant for those that may be short on time but still want all of the flavor. It's super simple, delicious and will make your loved ones think you spent a ton of time on it!

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

Recipe:

Ingredients:

  • 1 stick of real unsalted butter
  • 1 box of yellow cake mix(dry)
  • 2 can of cherry filling

Directions:

  1. Dump two cans of cherry filling in a 9x12 cake or pie pan
  2. Cover the top of the filling with half of the yellow cake mix(cover completely)
  3. Cover the dry cake mix with pats of unsalted butter(try your best to cover as much as you can)
  4. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 mins
  5. Enjoy!

