VØYAGR: Buffalo's Rising Folk-Country Band

Posted at 8:30 AM, Jul 09, 2024

Formed as a passion project by singer-songwriters AJ Jabaji, Rachel Ball, and drummer John Morano, VØYAGR is a Buffalo-based act blending folk and country sensibilities with heartfelt lyrics about faith, loss, and relationships. Inspired by artists like Wild Rivers, Donovan Woods, and The Lumineers, VØYAGR released their first single, "Lover's Lie," and debut EP, "Think Of You," in 2022. In 2023, they followed up with the EP "Canyon Winds" and the country-inspired "Something More." With their authentic sound and evocative storytelling, VØYAGR continues to captivate audiences and carve out their unique place in the music scene.

