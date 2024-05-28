Ultimate Summer Seafood Boil Recipe: A Flavorful Feast from the Sea

Celebrate summer with a classic clam and seafood boil! Gather fresh clams, shrimp, crab legs, sausage, corn, and baby potatoes. Ideal for backyard parties or family dinners, this dish captures the essence of summer in every bite.

Recipe:

Seafood Boil

INGREDIENTS:



1 lemons(cut in half)

1 stick of unsalted butter

1 pack of raw medium or large shrimp

1 pack of clams(I used frozen)

2 lobster tails

1 ear of corn broken in half

5-6 small potatoes

Garlic powder(1/4 cup)

Minced garlic(1/2 cup)

Old bay seasoning(1/4 cup)

Italian seasoning(1/4 cup)

2 andouille or chorizo sausages

as many eggs as you would like

Directions:

Cut sausage into coins and saute

Cut butter into 1 inch squares

In a pot, boil the corn and eggs for 10 mins

In a separate pot, boil the potatoes for 5 mins.

While the eggs and corn are boiling, add all of the seafood to the turkey bag, throw in seasonings, minced garlic and 1/2 stick of squared butter. Squeeze the juices from lemon and throw it in the bag. Once the eggs, corn and potatoes are done, throw them in the bags, tie a knot on the top and mix. Make a small slit in the top for air to escape, set in the oven at 375F for 45 mins. Cut open and enjoy!

**Feel free to add any other seafood that you love!

