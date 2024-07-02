Ultimate Summer Refreshing Drink Recipe

It's summertime! When you have company coming over and want to serve something refreshing and delicious....this is it! A few simple steps and you are on your way to cooling down while simultaneously satisfying your tastebuds. As we always say...."you're welcome!"

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

Recipe:

Refreshing Summer Drink

Tops brand sparkling juice(lemon)

ginger beer

strawberries

mint

salt

lime

ice cubes

Directions:

Cut lime in half and rub it across the top part of your glass to then dip it in the salt. Cut and smash 3-4 strawberries until juices are visible. Pour strawberries in the bottom of your glass along with equal parts ginger beer to Tops brand Italian Lemon drink. Squeeze in juice from one half of the lime, add 2-3 whole strawberries ,as much mint as your heart desires along add ice cubes and enjoy!

