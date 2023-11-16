The Ultimate Turkey: Chef Darian Bryan's Turkey Tips

Chef Darian Bryan joined Mercedes in the kitchen to show us how to make a turkey that will have your family asking for more.

Make sure to use oil on the outside of the turkey, says the chef, "the oil prevents the turkey from burning." .

"Season for a reason" he says. The reason, in our opinion, is to have your turkey be he talk of the table this year!

You can find chef Darian at his upscale restaurant, Bratts Hill located at 719 Seneca Street, Buffalo NY, 14210 for many more delicious dishes.

Also, get your turkey and all of your side dishes today at your local Tops Friendly Markets. They need time to thaw before the big day!

Recipe:

Turkey Tips

Butter Mixture:

3 sticks of salted butter

1/4 cup Rosemary

1/4 cup parsley

1/4 cup thyme

Zest of 2 lemons

Salt and pepper(as desired)

1/4 cup of oil



Directions:

Rub oil all over the bird, season with salt and pepper (thin layer).

Carefully use your fingers to remove skin from breast meat and stuff with butter mixture, be sure to get a generous amount underneath the skin to stop the bird from drying out and flavor the meat.

Roast the turkey at 350. ° 13 minutes per pound.

To make sure it's done poke the leg with a knife to ensure the juices are clear.

Tip: Let the bird rest as long as it cooked. Ex: If you cook it for 2 and 1/2 hours let it rest for 2 and 1/2 hours so it can stay moist and juicy.

Use the remaining butter to rub all over the bird before putting it in the oven.

For inside the bird:

Peel and cut one onion in half along with one lemon optional parsley and fresh sage, season the inside of the bird with salt and pepper then put the herbs, onion and lemon inside.

Be a part of 7Life!

