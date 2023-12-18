The Secret is in the Glaze

We all know when it comes to the ham, the big secret is in the glaze. Your family and friends will be sure to ask your secret to a fabulous ham with this recipe. It takes 15 minutes or less to make once your ham is complete it's ready to pour on and serve.

Happy Holidays everyone!

Recipe:

Ham Tips

Ingredients:



1/1 stick of unsalted butter

1 cup of light brown sugar

½ cup of maraschino cherry juice

Juice from one can of pineapples

1 tablespoon of both cinnamon and nutmeg

¼ cup of cornstarch water

Instructions:



Mix ¼ cup of cold water with 2 tablespoons of cornstarch and stir, set aside Melt butter in pan over medium heat Once butter is melted, add all ingredients, except cornstarch mixture Stir together until well mixed and add cornstarch and water mixture. Stir for at least 2 minutes until desired thickness(if you need to add more corn starch, just make more of the same water mixture and slowly add) Pour hot glaze over finished ham and enjoy the holidays with the family!



