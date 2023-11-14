The Perfect Side Dish: Vivian's Bourbon Yams

Thanksgiving is almost here and Vivian, owner of La Verdad Cafe in Buffalo NY, is serving up a side dish your family will love. Vivian makes her dishes "with a twist on what her mother and grandmother used to make" and serves it up to the community. She is sharing her Bourbon Yams recipe with us for the holidays hoping it will give us just a taste of what she serves in her cafe.

Of course you can head over to your local Tops store and grab all of the ingredients. Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

Visit La Verdad Cafe

Be a part of 7Life!

