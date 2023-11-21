Thanksgiving Left Overs: Harvest Egg Rolls

Don't throw away your leftovers! Why? Because Chef Josey has you covered. "Anything you can break down, you can put in a egg roll" says chef. Be sure to save your dressing, turkey, cranberry sauce and put them all in the egg roll. Invite the kids to join in for family fun! You will thank us later.

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store.

Herbed Chicken Ingredients:



Chicken 1.5 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, (around 6-8 fillets)

1 teaspoon each onion powder and garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon each of dried thyme and rosemary

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cracked black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil, for cooking Sauce 2 tablespoons butter 4 cloves garlic, minced (or 1 tablespoon minced garlic)

3/4 cup chicken broth (or chicken stock) Instructions

Dry chicken with paper towel and trim off excess fat. Combine the onion powder, garlic powder, dried herbs, salt and pepper. Mix in bowl to cover chicken evenly. Heat oil a large pan or skillet over medium heat and sear chicken for 5 minutes until golden and crispy. Flip and cook for a further 2 minutes.

Move chicken to the sides of the pan and add butter to the middle. Let melt, then add the garlic into the butter. Sauté until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Increase heat to medium-high. Pour chicken broth (or stock) into pan scraping all the bits (deglaze) from the bottom. Let chicken simmer until liquid evaporates almost. (Should take about 3 minutes) When chicken is cooked through, remove from heat. Taste to see if you need to adjust seasoning.

HeavenLEE Cornbread Dressing Ingredients:

Quaker yellow cornmeal (follow directions on package) 6-8 slices of toast 1/2 pound of sage sausage



3 eggs

1 onion

1 can cream of chicken soup

3 cups of chicken broth

1.5 sticks of butter

1 teaspoon sage

2 teaspoons poultry seasoning Granulated Garlic and course black pepper (to taste) 3 celery stalks 1 bell pepper Directions Mix well then pour into roasting pan. Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 50 minutes to 1 hour (depends on oven wattage.)

Cranberry Dipping Sauce Ingredients

2/3 cup orange juice 1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup white sugar

1.5 cups fresh cranberries

1 teaspoon orange zest Directions In a medium saucepan, over medium-low heat, add orange juice, brown sugar, and sugar.

Cook until the sugars dissolve. Stir in cranberries, and orange zest. Bring to a low boil. Simmer uncovered for 8-10 minutes or until cranberries begin to pop. The sauce will thicken as it cools. Blend cranberry sauce until smooth and set aside.

Recipe:

Harvest Rolls

Ingredients:



Herbed Chicken

HeavenLEE Cornbread Dressing

Cranberry Dipping Sauce

Nasoya Egg Roll Wraps, Vegan

48 oz Vegetable Oil

Directions:

Preheat a deep-fryer to 375 degrees F. (Can use skillet with oil on medium- low heat)

Take leftover dressing and chicken, then layer dressing and chicken in eggroll wrapper ensuring to roll tightly, being sure to bring the sides together so the egg roll is tight.

Before the final wrap, use some water to seal wrapper. Set the finished egg rolls on a platter until ready to fry.

Fry the egg rolls, in batches, until golden brown and crispy, about 1 to 2 minutes.

Remove the egg rolls to paper towels to drain. Allow to cool and arrange on a serving platter.

Serve with w Cranberry Dipping Sauce

