Thanksgiving Dessert: Apple Crisp

Nick Bond from the American Red Cross joined Mercedes in the kitchen to make his mother in laws famous apple crisp just in time for the holiday! This simple yet delicious dish is one you can make with the young people in your family that like to cook and everyone can partake. Kitchen safety is very important this holiday season..."pay attention to what is cooking, when it's cooking and don't leave rags near the stove."

Recipe:

Apple Crisp

Ingredients:



Apples: 5 Cups Peeled and Sliced

½ Gala & ½ McIntosh

1/3 cup of water

¾ Cup Flour (at least)

1 Cup Sugar (at least)

½ teaspoon cinnamon (at least)

¼ teaspoon salt (at least)

1 stick of butter sliced into cubes (at least)

Cooking Instructions:

Preheat Oven to 350. Butter an 8x8 baking dish, spread the apples in the dish and spread over top of apples 1/3 cup of water. Combine the flour, sugar, cinnamon, and salt in a bowl. Add the butter cubes to the bowl of flour, sugar, cinnamon, and salt; with your fingers until it resembles a coarse crumb. Spread evenly over the apples. Bake for 30 minutes or until the crips is brown. Let sit and serve warm or cold.

