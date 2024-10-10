Watch Now
7LifeRecipes for 7Life

Actions

Tailgaiting Fiesta Chicken Crockpot Dish

Sponsored by Tops Friendly Markets
Sponsored by Tops Friendly Markets
Posted

It's football season and we love a good entertaining dish for the family and friends. Suzanne D'Amico joined Mercedes to make her fiesta chicken crockpot meal that everyone is sure to dig into. Not only is Suzanne a crockpot queen, she helps women every single day for a living by way of WNY Women's Foundation
If you are busy, like most people, don't fret because this dish takes just a few ingredients and 10 minutes to assemble. You can set this dish, get the house ready for the guests and the big game, while scoring big time with flavor! Stop by your local Tops to get your ingredients today.

Fiesta Chicken

Ingredients

4 boneless chicken breasts

1 can black beans drained and rinsed

1 can corn drained

1 4oz can green chiles

1 16oz jar of salsa

1 pkg taco seasoning

1 pkg ranch seasoning

1 8oz pkg cream cheese

 

Directions

Spray crockpot with nonstick cooking spray.

Add all ingredients to the crockpot - The cream cheese should be last - Do no stir.

Cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high 4 hours or until chicken is cooked and can be shredded

Remove the chicken, shred and add back in to the crockpot

Incorporate all ingredients

Serve with scoop chips or on soft tortilla shells as a replacement for taco meat

Be a part of 7Life!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!

Be a part of 7Life!
We want to share the stories that matter to you. Is there a local event, organization or business that Western New York needs to know about? Fill out the form below to let us know.