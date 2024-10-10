Tailgaiting Fiesta Chicken Crockpot Dish

It's football season and we love a good entertaining dish for the family and friends. Suzanne D'Amico joined Mercedes to make her fiesta chicken crockpot meal that everyone is sure to dig into. Not only is Suzanne a crockpot queen, she helps women every single day for a living by way of WNY Women's Foundation

If you are busy, like most people, don't fret because this dish takes just a few ingredients and 10 minutes to assemble. You can set this dish, get the house ready for the guests and the big game, while scoring big time with flavor! Stop by your local Tops to get your ingredients today.

Fiesta Chicken

Ingredients

4 boneless chicken breasts

1 can black beans drained and rinsed

1 can corn drained

1 4oz can green chiles

1 16oz jar of salsa

1 pkg taco seasoning

1 pkg ranch seasoning

1 8oz pkg cream cheese

Directions

Spray crockpot with nonstick cooking spray.

Add all ingredients to the crockpot - The cream cheese should be last - Do no stir.

Cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high 4 hours or until chicken is cooked and can be shredded

Remove the chicken, shred and add back in to the crockpot

Incorporate all ingredients

Serve with scoop chips or on soft tortilla shells as a replacement for taco meat

