Question: What's better than an organization that is geared toward making sure our communities have no food insecurities?

Answer: An organization that can help you learn how to make nutritious yet delicious meals as well!

Our friends from Feedmore joined Mercedes in the kitchen to cook a dish that is super simple and can be found at many of their local partner pantries. Give it a try.

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

Recipes:

Sweet Potato Apple Bake:

Ingredients:



2 Cans (15oz ea) Sweet Potatoes, drained

2 Apples

2 Tablespoons 100% Apple Juice

¼ Cup Brown Sugar

1 Tablespoon Vegetable Oil

Cooking Instructions:



Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Core and chop apples Add apples, sweet potatoes, and apple juice into baking dish Sprinkle brown sugar on top Drizzle with vegetable oil Bake for 30 minutes Serve hot and enjoy!

