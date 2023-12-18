Question: What's better than an organization that is geared toward making sure our communities have no food insecurities?
Answer: An organization that can help you learn how to make nutritious yet delicious meals as well!
Our friends from Feedmore joined Mercedes in the kitchen to cook a dish that is super simple and can be found at many of their local partner pantries. Give it a try.
Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.
Recipes:
Sweet Potato Apple Bake:
Ingredients:
- 2 Cans (15oz ea) Sweet Potatoes, drained
- 2 Apples
- 2 Tablespoons 100% Apple Juice
- ¼ Cup Brown Sugar
- 1 Tablespoon Vegetable Oil
Cooking Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
- Core and chop apples
- Add apples, sweet potatoes, and apple juice into baking dish
- Sprinkle brown sugar on top
- Drizzle with vegetable oil
- Bake for 30 minutes
- Serve hot and enjoy!
