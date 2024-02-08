"Supper bowl" anyone? Chef Chris from lloyd joined Mercedes in the kitchen to show us the entertainment spread of the year. We are all gathering together for a game to remember, why not add a dynamic spread to your memories? You can find any of the lloyd products used in the segment right at your local Tops.

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.



Recipe:

Drunken Chicken el Camino Bowl

Ingredients:



1 Rotisserie Chicken, Tops

12 oz lloyd Roja Sauce

8oz Water

2 tsp Salt

2 Tbsp Cilantro, chopped



Toppings:



8oz Queso Fresco, crumbled

8oz Crema Mexicana or Sour Cream

1lb cole slaw mix

1 btl lloyd Rocket Sauce

1 btl lloyd Chimi Sauce

1 jar lloyed Picked Red Onions

1 can black bean, Tops canned

1 can Tops sweet corn

½ diced red onion

1 bunch of cilantro, chopped

16oz Guacamole

4oz friend shallot

1 bag Chicharrones(pork rinds)

Method:

● Prep all veggies and place in small bowls

● Crumble Queso Fresco and place in small bowl

● In crock pot Mix 1 - 12oz bottle of lloyd Roja Sauce, water, and 2oz Mezcal or Tequila

● De-bone and Shred chicken directly into sauce mixture and stir to coat

● Set Crock pot to low, stir every 20 minutes

● Bring 2¼ cups of water and 2 tsp salt to a boil in a 2 quart heavy saucepan

● Stir in 1 cup rice. Cover, reduce heat and simmer for 25 minutes or until all water is absorbed. Let rest 10 minutes covered

● Fold in chopped cilantro before serving

Build:

● Add a small amount of slaw to the bottom of your serving bowl

● Add some lloyd Chimi sauce

● Add a scoop of Rice

● Add a scoop of Drunken Chicken

● Add as many, or as few toppings as you’d like

● ENJOY!

