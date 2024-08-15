Summertime Peach Galette

Who doesn't love peaches this time of year? We will quickly raise our hands to join the WE DO crowd! This light and refreshing dessert will be one that you look for excuses to make for those you love. Made in less than one hours time, this summertime dish will quickly become your favorite.

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fulfill all of your grocery needs.

Ingredients:

2 Pie crust(defrosted)

1lb can of peaches in heavy syrup

1/2 teaspoon of salt

2 tablespoons of flour

1 teaspoon of vanilla

1 egg(egg wash)

2 pats of butter

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon

1/3 cup of light brown sugar

1/3 cup of white granulated sugar

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees

Layout both defrosted pie doughs

In bowl mix drained peaches, dry ingredients and mix slowly as to not break peaches

Mix in vanilla

Place peaches on the pie crust in the center clockwise so that all pieces are facing the same direction and touching

Once the circle is complete fold up pie crust one fold at a time

Do the same for the second pie crust

Crack egg and mix

Apply egg wash to the outside of each pie crust and add 1-2 pats of butter on top of the peaches exposed in the center of galette. Place on greased pan in oven for 30 mins or until crust is golden brown

