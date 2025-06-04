Watch Now
Strawberry Shortcake

PRESENTED BY TOPS FRIENDLY MARKETS
Strawberry Shortcake
Strawberry Shortcake
Ingredients:
2 cups of all-purpose flour
1 Tablespoon of baking powder
½ tsp salt
1Tablespoon Sugar
1 ¼ cup of whipping cream
2 Tablespoon melted butter

Instructions: Combine the first 4 ingredients; add cream, stirring until dry ingredients are moistened. Turn dough out on a well-floured surface, knead 10-12 times. Roll dough to ½ inch thickness, cut with 2-inc cutter, OR hand roll and break apart. Place on pizza stone. Bake at 425 for 12-14 minutes. Brush with butter. It yields about 14 biscuits.

