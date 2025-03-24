Steven's Cheesy Chicken and Rice

When you need a delicious dish that takes no time to make, Steven has got you covered. Head over to your local Tops and cook away! This dish is packed with flavor and your loved ones will thank you!

2 cups of rice

1 whole rotisserie chicken

1 can of stewed tomatoes

1 bag of frozen petite broccoli florets

1/2 bell pepper

1 teaspoon of minced garlic

1 teaspoon of salt and pepper

1 bag of shredded mozzarella cheese

Instructions:

Steam the rice

Chop the chicken in cubes

Chop the bell pepper into cubes

Add the stewed tomatoes to a saucepan on low heat add salt, pepper, and garlic and let it simmer for five minutes

Purée the tomatoes

When done with the purée process, then add the bell pepper. Let it simmer for 10 minutes.

Combine the mixture of tomatoes and peppers to the steamed rice, chopped chicken and the frozen petite broccoli florets

Add the mixture to a casserole dish, fill the dish halfway. Add a generous layer of mozzarella shredded cheese. Next add the remaining mixture on top of the mozzarella cheese. Then finish with a generous portion of mozzarella cheese.

Bake in the oven on 350° for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, garnish with dried basil and serve.

