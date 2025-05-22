Steak on the Grill

Steak is a staple for the grill during the hot months. The best part? It's super simple to make and will make everyone at the barbeque smile.

You only need to head to your local Tops Friendly Markets and grab three simple ingredients:

Course salt

Pepper

Boneless strip steak

In this segment, I gave some tips on grilling a perfect steak.

Salt and pepper the steak and set it in the fridge uncovered overnight. If you don't have time to let it sit in the fridge, simply salt and pepper it, let it get to room temperature(in both cases) and grill to your preference.

To have a nice even steak, let it get to room temperature. To have a nicely juicy steak, let it sit for 10 minutes before you cut into to.

Have a great grilling season friends!

Be a part of 7Life!

