Spring Cabbage Medley

What better way to wow your friends and family at the bbq's than to bring a dish that brings a ton of flavor and goes a long way? This economical dish is packed with flavor. Head over to your local tops and try it today!

Ingredients:

Green and purple cabbage

Cucumber

Red Onion

Cherry tomatoes

Orange pepper

Olive Oil

Champagne vinegar

Parsley for garnish

Italian seasoning

Onion powder

Garlic Powder

Paprika

Finely chop a half head of cabbage

Do the same for half head of purple cabbage

Cucumber

Red onion(thinly sliced)

Orange pepper(thinly sliced)

Cherry tomatoes(cut in half)

Parsley for garnish

2 tablespoons of onion powder,garlic powder paprika

Italian seasoning(to taste)

1/2 cup of Champagne vinegar

1/2 cup of olive Oil

Set in the fridge for an hour to allow seasonings to marry together

