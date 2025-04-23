Watch Now
Spring Cabbage Medley

Presented by Tops Friendly Markets
What better way to wow your friends and family at the bbq's than to bring a dish that brings a ton of flavor and goes a long way? This economical dish is packed with flavor. Head over to your local tops and try it today!

Ingredients:
Green and purple cabbage
Cucumber
Red Onion
Cherry tomatoes
Orange pepper
Olive Oil
Champagne vinegar
Parsley for garnish
Italian seasoning
Onion powder
Garlic Powder
Paprika
Finely chop a half head of cabbage
Do the same for half head of purple cabbage
Cucumber
Red onion(thinly sliced)
Orange pepper(thinly sliced)
Cherry tomatoes(cut in half)
Parsley for garnish
2 tablespoons of onion powder,garlic powder paprika
Italian seasoning(to taste)
1/2 cup of Champagne vinegar
1/2 cup of olive Oil
Set in the fridge for an hour to allow seasonings to marry together

