Spooky Fudge with Radah Bakery

Who is ready for some spooky fun? Lavenia, co-owner of Radah Baked Goodsjoined Mercedes to show us how to do a fudge hack that the kids will have a blast making. This simple recipe will have you running to your local Tops to grab the ingredients and have a fun evening with the family!

Tools: 8x8 pan Parchment paper Cookie oil/spray Spoon/ rubber spatula/ or butter knife Microwave Refrigerator Ingredients: Your choice of 15-16 oz frosting 12 oz of white chocolate 1 Tbsp of Tops Butter Your choice of Gel food coloring And to top it all off eye candies. Directions: Melt the butter in a microwave safe dish for approximately 20 seconds. Add in the white chocolate then stir until well combined. (Once mixed it will look firmer this is normal) Next step, add in the buttercream frosting of your choice and mix until smooth. Line your 8x8 pan with parchment paper, spray with oil or spread in butter then fill the pan with your spooky fudge. Allow it to cool in the fridge for an hour before serving or the freezer for 30 minutes. Enjoy :)

