Spice Up Your Plate: Delicious Southwest Quinoa Salad Recipe!

Transform your lunch routine with our mouthwatering Southwest Quinoa Salad recipe! Packed with vibrant flavors and nutritious ingredients, this dish is a true delight for your taste buds.

Recipe:

Southwest Quinoa Salad

Serving: 6 servings Portion: 1 cup

2/3 cup Quinoa, dry (2 cups cooked)

1 1/3 cups water

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 red onion, diced

1 cup can corn

1 (15.5 oz.) can black beans, rinsed & drained

15.5 oz. can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 ½ cup frozen edamame, boiled and drained

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

Cilantro, chopped, for garnish

1 avocado, diced, for garnish

Vinaigrette:



1/4 cup olive oil

2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 Tbsp. lime juice

1 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. chili powder, TT

1/2 tsp. honey or maple syrup (optional, for sweetness)

Salt and pepper TT

Vinaigrette Dressing Instructions:

1. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, red wine vinegar, lime juice, ground cumin, chili powder, honey, salt, and pepper. Chill for 15 minutes.

Instructions:

1. Wash quinoa in a bowl or fine sieve.

2. Add quinoa and water to a pot and bring it to a boil. Put on low heat and cover for 15 minutes.

3. Remove from heat and let it stand for 10 minutes or until water is absorbed and quinoa is tender.

4. Fluff with a fork and transfer to a bowl. Cool it in the fridge.

5. Once quinoa is cooled, mix all diced veggies,corn and black beans. Gaarnish with cilantro.

