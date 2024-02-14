2024 is the year of the dragon! This is considered a lucky year, where people can expect good fortune, wealth and wisdom. Chef Rin makes spring rolls because she says the items all have meaning in her culture. "Noodles mean long life and shrimp means and abundance". Don't let the simplicity fool you, this dish is full of flavor and meaning!

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

Recipe:

Shrimp Spring Roll

Ingredients:



(1 cup of all vegetables)

Spring roll paper (or egg roll)

Shrimp

Glass noodles

Shiitake mushroom(chopped into small pieces)

Cabbage(shredded)

Carrot(diced)

Onions

-Minced garlic

Vegetable oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Soy sauce for dipping

Sweet-and-sour sauce for dipping

Marinade the shrimp with a little bit of garlic and soy sauce ahead of time

Cooking directions:

Put a little oil in a pan, sauté garlic and onion, then add all vegetables together at the glass noodle salt & pepper to taste

Wrap veggies and shrimp in spring roll/egg roll wrap and seal with egg wash. Cook them in 350° oil until they are golden

Time to eat!!

