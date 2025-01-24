Sean's Cheesy Butternut Squash Orzo

If you are a macaroni and cheese fan, but you are also looking for a healthier alternative bursting with flavor, Sean has you covered!

This butternut cheesy orzo that Sean graced Mercedes with will take any protein to the next level. Head over to your local Tops and see for yourself!

Ingredients:

- 16 oz. box orzo pasta

- 4 cups cubed butternut squash

- 1 tbsp olive oil

- ¾ cup cottage cheese

- ½ cup parmesan cheese

- ½ cup 1% milk

- Salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Mix olive oil (and spices if using) into the butternut squash cubes and make sure they are evenly coated. Place butternut squash cubes onto a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil and roast in the oven for about 30 minutes (or until tender). While the squash is roasting, cook orzo according to box directions. When squash is tender, take out of the oven and combine in a blender with cottage cheese, parmesan cheese, and milk. Blend for about 2 minutes so the sauce is completely smooth. Toss the orzo in the cheese sauce and enjoy! Makes about 5 servings.

Be a part of 7Life!

