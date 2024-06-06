Seafood Stuffed Pepper Dip: A Savory Party Favorite

Who doesn't love a graduation party? Celebrating those we love never tasted so good. Dorothy showed us how to make individual sized party dishes that will have the friends and family coming back for seconds!

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

Recipe:

Seafood Stuffed Pepper Dip

Ingredients:



1 large piece of Haddock fish (10-12oz)

25 large shell off shrimp

1/2 cup of Tops brand feta cheese

8oz Tops brand cream cheese

1/2 cup mozzarella cheese

1 cup chopped onions

1 cup mini sweet peppers

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 cup cilantro

2 tablespoons of garlic

2 tablespoons of old bay seasoning

15 mini sweet peppers set aside

Directions:

-Place 15 mini sweet peppers in oven and bake at 325 for 20 min

-Chop shrimp season with 1 teaspoon old bay and 1 teaspoon of garlic place in bowl and set aside

-Add fish, chopped mini sweet peppers, chopped onion, remaining old bay and garlic to a large non stick pot and cook on medium heat until fish falls apart and has a even white appearance.

-Add cream cheese, mozzarella, feta and cilantro mix until everything is melted and smooth.

-Add shrimp and heavy cream mix for additional 5 minutes.

-Remove peppers from oven plate and serve using pepper as a mini boat for the dip, or in mini cups with mini pepper and tortilla garnish.

