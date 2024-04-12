Watch Now
Scrumptious Salmon with Buffalo Bandits Player Ian MacKay: A Winning Recipe!

Presented by Tops Friendly Markets
Posted at 10:12 AM, Apr 12, 2024
Mercedes made one of her favorite salmon dishes for Buffalo Bandit Ian MacKay. This recipe is very simple, yet delicious for anyone that dares to try it. The seasonings marry together so well while baking that you forget the dish is healthy!

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

Recipe:

Salmon and fresh french green beans

Ingredients:

  • Lemon
  • Honey
  • Paprika
  • Old Bay Seasoning
  • Soy Sauce
  • Garlic Powder
  • Parsley
  • Salt and pepper
  • Salmon filet
  • 1 small pack/bag of french green beans
  • Minced garlic
  • Unsalted butter

In a bowl mix:

  • Sprinkle of parsley
  • 1 Tbsp of honey
  • 1 Tsp of Paprika
  • 1 Tbsp of Old Bay Seasoning
  • 1/3 cup of Soy Sauce
  • 1 Tbsp Garlic Powder

Salt and pepper to taste(you don't need much due to sodium in soy sauce and old bay)

Mix all ingredients in bowl until well blended and pour over salmon

Marinate for at least 30 minutes

Place salmon in baking safe pan, place two pats of butter on top and finish off with lemon slice

Cover with foil and bake on 325 for 30 mins, uncover and bake for another 10 mins

Green beans:

Turn stove on medium heat

Place 2 pats of unsalted butter in pan and let melt

Once bubbling, add green beans

Let cook over medium heat for 5-6 mins and stir

Salt and pepper to taste

After another 5-6 minutes add 2 Tbsp of minced garlic and stir in

Cook for another 2 minutes and removed from heat.

