Scrumptious Salmon with Buffalo Bandits Player Ian MacKay: A Winning Recipe!

Mercedes made one of her favorite salmon dishes for Buffalo Bandit Ian MacKay. This recipe is very simple, yet delicious for anyone that dares to try it. The seasonings marry together so well while baking that you forget the dish is healthy!
Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.
Recipe:
Salmon and fresh french green beans
Ingredients:
- Lemon
- Honey
- Paprika
- Old Bay Seasoning
- Soy Sauce
- Garlic Powder
- Parsley
- Salt and pepper
- Salmon filet
- 1 small pack/bag of french green beans
- Minced garlic
- Unsalted butter
In a bowl mix:
- Sprinkle of parsley
- 1 Tbsp of honey
- 1 Tsp of Paprika
- 1 Tbsp of Old Bay Seasoning
- 1/3 cup of Soy Sauce
- 1 Tbsp Garlic Powder
Salt and pepper to taste(you don't need much due to sodium in soy sauce and old bay)
Mix all ingredients in bowl until well blended and pour over salmon
Marinate for at least 30 minutes
Place salmon in baking safe pan, place two pats of butter on top and finish off with lemon slice
Cover with foil and bake on 325 for 30 mins, uncover and bake for another 10 mins
Green beans:
Turn stove on medium heat
Place 2 pats of unsalted butter in pan and let melt
Once bubbling, add green beans
Let cook over medium heat for 5-6 mins and stir
Salt and pepper to taste
After another 5-6 minutes add 2 Tbsp of minced garlic and stir in
Cook for another 2 minutes and removed from heat.
Be a part of 7Life!