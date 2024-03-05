Savor the Freshness: Delicious Avocado and Pico de Gallo Recipe for Vibrant Flavors

Chef Ben from Sto-Lat Bar joined in on the meatless meals this lent season. Who doesn't love a great avocado filled pico, bursting full of flavor? This recipe is so simple, that anyone can do it! Chef Ben has a great story on how he made it to Buffalo from Arizona. We always love a great story behind the food.

Recipe:

Avocado and Pico de Gallo

2 avocados

1 tomato

½ red onion

1 orange pepper

1 garlic clove

Lime

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Cut open avocados remove the pit and set aside

Dice tomato, red onion, pepper and place into a bowl

minced garlic and add to bowl

mix to blend all ingredients, taste and salt and pepper.

Cut lime in half and squeeze juice on top of mix.

On avocados where the pit was, make the hole a little bigger with a spoon.

Dice excess avocado and add to bowl.

Spoon mix into the avocado and serve.

Chicken or Shrimp is a nice addition to if your looking for a protein.

