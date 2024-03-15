Savor the Flavor: Delicious Corned Beef Recipes to Delight Your Taste Buds

It's corned beef season! Chef Colton from Lock 34 Bar & Grill in Lockport NY, joined Mercedes to show us how to make a melt in your mouth brisket that you and your family is sure to love. A couple of the secrets is in scoring the fat on top of the brisket, adding a little more to the seasoning packets we traditionally get with the corned beef and making sure to cook it for the right amount of time. You have to try this recipe for yourself my friends!

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

Recipe:

Corned Beef

Lock 34 Bar and Grill

What You Need:

3-4 pound Corned Beef Brisket

1 pint of Guinness or Dark Beer

3 tablespoons Pickling spice

Homemade pickling spice

1 tablespoon whole mustard seed

1 tablespoon whole allspice

1 teaspoon whole coriander seeds

1 teaspoon whole cloves

1 teaspoon black peppercorn

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

5 medium bay leaves chopped

Pinch of cinnamon



If you plan on brining your own make a brining solution with 4-6 quarts of water depending on the size of your brisket. For 4 quarts of solution add 1 cup of salt. For 6 quarts add 1 and ¼ cup of salt. Boil the salt, water and 2 tablespoons of pickling spice and cool for an hour. Once cool, submerge the brisket in a container for 6 days and flip the brisket every 24 hours. It will become bright pink due to the brine!

Cooking the Corned Beef:

Place the brisket in a 4-6" deep oven pan. Pour in a pint of Guinness or any Porter, Stout or dark beer. Bake in a 450° oven for 1 hour to sear the fat cap then remove from oven. Top with 3 tablespoons of pickling spice and double wrap in plastic wrap followed by a layer of tin foil. Reduce oven heat to 300° for 2 and ½ - 3 hours or until the meat is fall apart tender and the internal temp on the largest part of the brisket is 155°. Be sure to temp the protein of the brisket and not the fat layer in between the segments. Scrape of the fat cap and any excess fat through out the brisket. The corned beef is ready to serve or can be cooled and sliced against the grain with ½" cuts for easier storing and reheating.

Reuben Sandwich

● 2 pieces of rye bread

● 2 pieces of Swiss cheese

● 1 tablespoon of Thousand Island Dressing

● ½ cup of sauerkraut

● 5 ounces of cooked corned beef brisket

Toast the bread in a sautee pan with a slice of Swiss on each piece of bread to melt. Add thousand island dressing on top of the Swiss. Sautee sauerkraut and sear the corned beef brisket over medium high for 5 minutes and then assemble.

Lock 34 Classy Corned Beef Sandwich

● 2 pieces sourdough bread

● 2 pieces provolone cheese

● 3 sliced Roma tomatoes with Salt and Pepper

● Handful of arugula

● 1 tablespoon of honey mustard

● 5 ounces of cooked corned beef

Toast the bread in a sautee pan with a slice of provolone on each piece of bread to melt. Add honey mustard then tomatoes on top of the provolone. Sear the corned beef brisket in a sautee pan for 5 minutes over medium/high heat. When removed from pan add arugula and slice on a bias.

Be a part of 7Life!

