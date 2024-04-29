Savor the Flavor: Delectable Mushroom Burger Recipe!

We can bet you have never had a mushroom burger like this one! Chef Camille helps us out with this delicious recipe and you will say thank you for it. With very few ingredients you can make your loved ones a very tasty burger tonight.

Recipe:

Mushroom burger

½ branch of tarragon(finely chopped)

3 clove of fresh garlic(finely chopped, minced)

5-6 chopped mushrooms(finely chopped)

3 oz of butter

Salt and pepper (to taste)

1 cup pecorino cheese

Hamburger buns

About 1 pound of ground beef

*For the mushrooms, tarragon and garlic, putting them in a food processor would save time in chopping

Finely chop tarragon, mushroom and garlic.

In a pan over medium heat, add one pat of butter, mushroom and tarragon. Stir every couple of minutes. After 7-8 minutes add minced garlic and cook another 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

Divide hamburger meat up into 3 equal parts and smash burgers, make sure to smash them out a bit, they will shrink up to regular size. Season the burgers with salt and pepper to taste.

In a pan add 2 pats of butter and lay your burgers in over medium heat. Cook well done(or to your liking).

Toast buns after flipping the hamburgers on the second side. After flipping burgers, add 1/3 cup of cheese on top of each burger. Cover pan with lid for heat to assist with melting the cheese

Place burgers on toasted buns and enjoy!

Traditional Cheeseburger

6 slices of cheddar or american cheese

Salt and pepper

Lettuce

Tomatoes

Onion

Hamburger buns

Slice tomatoes, onions and lettuce and set tomatoes and lettuce to the side.

On low heat, saute onions a few minutes on each side.

Divide hamburger meat up into 3 equal parts and smash burgers, make sure to smash them out a bit, they will shrink up to regular size. Season the burgers with salt and pepper to taste.

In a pan add 2 pats of butter and lay your burgers in over medium heat. Cook well done(or to your liking).

Toast buns after flipping the hamburgers on the second side. After flipping burgers, add 2 slices of cheese on top of each burger. Cover pan with lid for heat to assist with melting the cheese.

Place burgers on toasted buns, add your lettuce, onion and tomatoe and enjoy!

