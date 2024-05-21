Savor Sahlen’s: Italian Sub Salad & Luau Crockpot Cocktail Wieners Recipes

Elevate your summer cookouts with Sahlen’s® Italian Sub Salad and Sahlen’s® Luau Crockpot Cocktail Wieners! The Italian Sub Salad combines fresh veggies, hearty meats, and tangy dressing for a refreshing dish that's perfect for hot days. For a fun twist, try the Luau Crockpot Cocktail Wieners, featuring Sahlen’s® classic wieners slow-cooked in a sweet and savory BBQ sauce. Both recipes are easy to prepare and guaranteed to impress your guests. Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue or a picnic in the park, these dishes are sure to be a hit!

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

Recipe:

Sahlen’s® Italian Sub Salad

FOR THE SALAD:



½ lb Sahlen’s Smokehouse Ham

½ lb Sahlen’s Italian Style Hot Ham

½ lb Provolone cheese slices

1 Head iceberg lettuce, chopped

1 Cup cherry tomatoes, halved

½ Red onion, thinly sliced

½ Cup mild pepper rings

FOR THE DRESSING

¾ Cup Mayonnaise

2 Tablespoons Red Wine Vinegar

1 Teaspoon Salt

1 Teaspoon Pepper

2 Teaspoons Italian Seasoning

1 Teaspoon Oregano



INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Finely chop lettuce

2. Cut tomatoes in half

3. Thinly slice red onion

4. Chop ham and provolone cheese

5. Combine lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pepper rings, ham and cheese in large bowl

6. In a separate bowl, mix mayonnaise, red wine vinegar, salt, pepper, Italian seasoning and oregano and mix well until combined

7. Top salad with dressing and gently toss the salad until all the ingredients are evely coated with the dressing.

8. Serve immediately.

CHEF’S TIPS:

This recipe is great as a side salad or as a main dish.

To make Italian Grinder Subs, prepare salad as instructed above and serve inside fresh hoagie rolls.

To save time, purchase pre-chopped lettuce and/or use premixed Italian dressing.

Try it with hot pepper rings to spice things up!

Recipe:

Sahlen’s® Luau Crockpot Cocktail Wieners

INGREDIENTS:



(1) 20oz package of Sahlen’s Pork & Beef Cocktail Wieners

1 ½ cups your favorite barbeque sauce

(1) 8oz can of crushed pineapple with juice (do not drain)

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Place Sahlen’s Cocktail Wieners, barbeque sauce and crushed pineapple in crock pot.

2. Cover crock pot and simmer on low for 4 hours until Cocktail Wieners are warmed through and the sauce has thickened slightly.

3. Turn Crock Pot to warm setting and enjoy!

CHEF’S TIPS:

Substitute a spicy barbeque sauce for a sweet heat twist!

