Sante Fe Salmon Bowl with Salud

Marielyn joined Mercedes in the kitchen to make an absolutely delicious Sante Fe Salmon Bowl in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. Mari is the owner of Salud Market is a health food store located on Main Street in Buffalo NY. Not only is there a great story behind it, every single dish is made with love!

Santa Fé Salmon Bowl Ingredients:

Six medium sized cubed Salmon

1 cup of cooked Jasmine rice or quinoa

3 tablespoons of black beans

3 tablespoons of canned corn

3 tablespoons of bell peppers

3 tablespoons of red onions

Quarter cup of chipotle mayo sauce

Directions:

Season and cook your salmon, rice or quinoa

Add all other ingredients on top of the bed of rice

Add chipotle mayo sauce and enjoy!

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fulfill all of your grocery needs.

